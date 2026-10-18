In Andijan, driver falls asleep at the wheel and flips Damas over

·4·Society
In Andijan, driver falls asleep at the wheel and flips Damas over

In the Asaka district of Andijan region, a Damas car crashed into a tree and overturned after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The incident occurred on October 17 at around 23:00 on the part of the "Asaka — Kuva" road passing through the territory of Niyozbotir neighborhood.

According to reports, the driver, born in 2004, fell asleep while driving and lost control. The car crashed into a tree on the roadside and overturned.

No one was injured in the incident, but the vehicle sustained material damage. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The Road Safety Department urged drivers not to drive while tired or sleep-deprived. It is recommended to stop in a safe place and rest when feeling drowsy.

Andijan regionAsaka districtDamas carTraffic safety
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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