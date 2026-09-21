New order on Tashkent streets: special lanes for bicycles and scooters appear

·29·Society
New order on Tashkent streets: special lanes for bicycles and scooters appear

Special lanes for bicycles and electric scooters have been established on some streets of Tashkent. The main purpose of the new lanes is to separate traffic flows and increase road safety.

The special lanes are intended to serve to separate bicycle and electric scooter riders from the roadway used by cars.

This aims to reduce the risk of traffic accidents involving individual mobility vehicles.

However, the question remains open: are road markings alone sufficient to ensure safety?

In some cases, in addition to road markings, additional protective measures are used to prevent cars from entering the special lane. For example, physical barriers, posts, or separating structures can be installed between the lanes and the roadway.

This issue is especially important on streets with heavy traffic flow.

Tashkentbicycle laneselectric scooter lanestransport safety
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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