In Samarkand, a Malibu nearly runs over people at a pedestrian crossing

A terrifying incident that occurred at night on one of the streets of Samarkand has shocked the entire public. Captured by surveillance cameras, the footage clearly shows that the lives of several innocent citizens, including women and young people, were hanging by a thread as they calmly crossed the street at a designated pedestrian crossing («zebra»). The driver of a black «Malibu» speeding along did not even attempt to brake at the pedestrian crossing, flying past the people at high speed. Had it not been for the pedestrians' agility and a split-second pause, a horrific tragedy ending in mass casualties in the city center would have been inevitable. So, what are the details of this incident that occurred at 22:15 at night, what does the camera footage show, and what punishment awaits the «flying» driver?

Terror at 22:15: A miracle of a few centimeters in camera frames

The chronology captured by surveillance cameras resembles a real thriller scene:

Designated pedestrian crossing: A group of citizens, including young people and women, began crossing to the other side of the street at around 22:15 at night, strictly following all the rules;

«Flying» speed and movement without braking: As seen from the footage, the «Malibu» approaching at high speed did not slow down at all before the road marking and disregarded the rule to yield to pedestrians;

Just a few centimeters: The car flew past the pedestrians at a distance of just a few centimeters. People in the group managed to panic and scatter to the side, while the remaining passengers froze in a state of shock;

Fleeing without stopping: Fully aware that he had nearly ended the lives of several people, the driver, instead of stopping, accelerated and disappeared into the darkness.

Why are «zebras» becoming unsafe? A sense of impunity on the roads

This incident has once again brought the issue of pedestrian safety on the roads of Samarkand and the republic as a whole to the agenda:

Disrespect for the pedestrian crossing: According to traffic rules, when approaching an unregulated pedestrian crossing, the driver is obliged to slow down and yield to people, but «flying» drivers are openly flouting this norm;

The danger of night racing: Especially in the evening hours when the streets empty out, some drivers turn the city center into a racetrack, posing an open threat to the peace and lives of the population;

Cameras and video evidence: Although by happy coincidence no one was injured, the high-quality CCTV footage of the incident is sufficient grounds to identify the offending vehicle and its license plate.

What awaits the driver? Appeal to the Internal Affairs Directorate and the Road Safety Department

This footage circulating on social networks caused serious public outrage:

Demand for immediate identification of the identity: Fans and city residents are demanding that the DIA Road Safety Department of Samarkand region promptly track down the vehicle and its driver from the video;

Strict responsibility: It is emphasized that such an action is not just a traffic violation, but should be classified as intentionally endangering the lives of others, and strict measures up to deprivation of a driver's license should be taken;

Inevitability of punishment: Such recklessness on the roads can only be curbed through harsh punitive measures and public control.

A split second of inattention or arrogance could have turned into a lifelong tragedy for several families. This event in Samarkand served as another harsh and serious warning to all drivers to slow down and save the lives of pedestrians.

In your opinion, what strict punishment should be assigned to «flying» drivers who do not yield to people at pedestrian crossings and leave their lives hanging by a thread — increasing the fine several times or depriving them of the right to drive for a long period? Leave your comments in the comments and share this analytical news widely to raise awareness on the roads and bring irresponsible drivers to order!