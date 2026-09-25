In Jizzakh, it was revealed that 56 kindergarten children were being transported in two Damas cars

In Jizzakh, it was found that two Damas drivers were transporting 28 kindergarten children in each vehicle, totaling 56 children. This was reported by the Road Safety Service.

A video released by the RSS shows 28 children getting out of the first Damas, with the same number of children being transported in the second vehicle.

The Road Safety Service noted that transporting such a large number of children in a car does not meet safety requirements. Drivers, officials of educational institutions, and parents were explained the necessity of strictly complying with established safety requirements when transporting children. It was stated that legal measures would be taken regarding the incident.

For reference, in June 2026, the General Prosecutor's Office submitted a draft law for public discussion proposing to strengthen liability for violating child transport rules.

According to the draft, it was proposed to fine a driver who violates child transport rules in the amount of 30 times the basic calculation amount (BHM), which at the time calculation was 12.36 million sums, and deprive them of the right to drive a vehicle for 1 to 3 years.

If the violation is committed by a person who does not have the right to drive a vehicle or has been deprived of such a right, a fine of up to 50 times the BHM — 20.6 million sums — or administrative detention for up to 15 days may be applied. It was also proposed to establish separate liability for violating the rules of organizing the transport of children.