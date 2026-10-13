Driver transporting 11 kindergarten children in a Damas penalized

·32·Society
Driver transporting 11 kindergarten children in a Damas penalized

In the Mirzaabad district of Sirdaryo region, a driver carrying kindergarten children in a Damas car exceeding the established norm was stopped. Administrative measures have been taken against him in relation to the incident. This was reported by the regional Department of Internal Affairs.

As noted, the incident occurred on October 8 in the Toshkent neighborhood of the district. Road safety officers detected a violation of passenger transport rules and stopped the driver.

According to the report, there were 11 children in the car. It was stated that an administrative report was drawn up against the driver under Article 128-8 of the Administrative Responsibility Code regarding the violation of passenger transport rules. Preventive explanatory work was also carried out with him.

The driver admitted to his violation, stated that such an incident would not happen again, and called on other drivers to comply with the established rules.

SirdaryoMirzaabadRoad safetyDamas
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Charos
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