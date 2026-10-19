Now there will be no Perfectum in Uzbekiston: Beeline is acquiring it for 207 million dollars

A major and historic deal is taking place in the telecommunications market of Uzbekistan. The international telecommunications group VEON, operating in our country under the Beeline Uzbekistan brand, has reached a final agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Rubicon Wireless, the company owning the Perfectum brand.

As a result of this major acquisition, the Perfectum telecom operator, which has operated based on separate standards and technologies for many years, will fully pass into Beeline's ownership, and the quality of mobile communication and internet in our country is expected to improve significantly.

Deal value and financial details: 207 million dollars

According to information announced by the VEON group, the terms of this major strategic transaction are as follows:

Total value: The total value of the agreement is approximately 207 million US dollars ;

Debt obligations: This total amount of 207 million dollars also includes Perfectum's existing debt of nearly 93 million dollars ;

Transaction completion deadline: Group officials reported that all formalization and legal processes between the companies are planned to be fully completed by the end of October of the current year.

What does this mean for users and communication quality?

The integration of the Perfectum operator into Beeline will initiate a new stage in the development of Uzbekistan's telecom network:

Consolidation of frequency resources: Perfectum's uniquely owned radio frequency resources and infrastructure capacities will be integrated into the Beeline network;

Increase in communication and internet speed: As a result of additional frequencies and expanded infrastructure, network coverage for subscribers will expand, data transmission speed (4G and 5G) and call quality will improve sharply;

Future of the brand: With the transfer of the 100 percent stake to VEON's control, Perfectum is expected to cease its activities as a separate operator and be fully absorbed into the Beeline ecosystem.

This investment step by the telecom giant will further strengthen competition in the country's mobile communication sector and expand access to modern digital services for millions of subscribers.