In Kashkadarya, neighbors quarrel over a rooster — the case goes to court

·66·Society
In Kashkadarya, neighbors quarrel over a rooster — the case goes to court

In Kashkadarya, a rooster crowing loudly caused a dispute between neighbors. The conflict escalated into an administrative case and reached the court.

A conflict that arose between residents of Nishon district, Kashkadarya region, over a rooster was examined in court. According to court documents, on July 23, 2026, a citizen argued with their neighbor regarding the crowing of their rooster and insulted them.

This incident was reviewed by the Nishon district court, and the citizen was found guilty of committing an offense stipulated in Article 41 of the Administrative Responsibility Code.

The court imposed a fine of 824 thousand soms on the individual.

Disagreeing with the court decision, the citizen filed a cassation appeal. However, the cassation instance did not satisfy the appeal and left the previous court decision unchanged.

Thus, a dispute between neighbors that started because of a simple rooster's loud crowing ended with an administrative case.

KashkadaryaNishon districtroosteradministrative case
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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