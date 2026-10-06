In Namangan, 1.3 billion UZS in subsidies allocated for non-operating kindergartens

It was revealed that in Namangan region, preschool education organizations that did not actually operate were registered on paper, and 1.3 billion UZS in subsidies were allocated for them. A criminal case has now been initiated regarding this incident, and investigative actions are underway.

We are talking about preschool education organizations that were allegedly established in the Mehnatobod and Dehqonobod mahallas of Uchkurgan district. According to preliminary inspection results, these organizations existed in documents, but did not operate in practice.

How were the non-operating preschools registered?

A pre-investigation check was conducted by the Uchkurgan district department of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor's Office.

During the inspection, information was uncovered indicating that officials from the district preschool and school education department and other individuals had conspired with each other.

According to preliminary data, they registered preschool education organizations at certain residences in the Mehnatobod and Dehqonobod mahallas.

However, these organizations did not actually operate.

Nevertheless, false information regarding their activities was entered into official documents.

Where did the 1.3 billion UZS go?

This is the most serious aspect of the case.

Although the organizations did not operate in practice, subsidy funds in the amount of 1.3 billion UZS were allocated to them.

According to preliminary investigation data, the allocated funds were embezzled through misappropriation or waste.

In other words, it is suspected that funds meant to be allocated by the state to support preschool education services were obtained through registration of organizations that did not actually function.

False information entered into documents

In this case, not only the fate of the subsidy funds, but also the documents processed to obtain them have become a subject of investigation.

Inspection materials note that false information was entered into official documents.

This has brought to the agenda the issue of giving a legal assessment to the actions of officials in the case.

Currently, investigative bodies are determining who participated in the subsidy allocation process, on what basis the documents were approved, and how state funds were embezzled.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated over the incident under a number of articles of the Criminal Code.

In particular, within the framework of the case:

Article 167 — misappropriation or embezzlement;

Article 207 — negligence in office;

Article 209 — office forgery

are being investigated.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing.

The issue of control over state subsidies back on the agenda

An attention-grabbing aspect of this case is how the control mechanism related to the allocation of state funds functioned.

Because issues such as whether the preschool education organization registered for receiving subsidies actually operated, whether it had a child coverage, and whether necessary conditions for service provision were created should be checked before funds are allocated.

The situation in Uchkurgan district shows what consequences the discrepancy between documents and actual operations can lead to in this very process.

Most importantly, all circumstances of the case are currently being clarified within the investigation. Suspects are not considered guilty until their guilt is proven by a legally effective court verdict.

The results of the investigation should clarify on what basis the 1.3-billion-uzs subsidy was allocated, who embezzled the funds and how, and whether other individuals participated in this process.