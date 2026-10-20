Didn't come to school — a hefty fine: Unexpected warning for parents in Tashkent

·6·Society
Didn't come to school — a hefty fine: Unexpected warning for parents in Tashkent

A strict system based on artificial intelligence and digital technologies is being introduced in secondary schools of Tashkent to monitor students' class attendance and daily participation.

According to circulating official and unofficial information, modern smart cameras and the Face ID system installed in schools have begun automatically sending fines and warnings to the parents of students who skip classes or leave school without permission. This new measure has sparked widespread discussion among capital parents.

How do smart cameras and Face ID work?

The new digital monitoring launched in the capital's schools operates in the following order:

  • Automatic registration: The time when a student enters and leaves the school building is recorded in the database down to the second via a special Face ID system;

  • SMS warning: If a child does not come to school at all or leaves the building during class hours and does not return, the system automatically sends a special SMS notification to the parent's phone number;

  • Unexcused missed hours: Cases of systematic truancy without valid reasons (a doctor's certificate or official application) serve as a direct basis for taking legal action.

Fines up to 6.6 million soms: What does the legislation say?

Reports note that serious financial sanctions may be applied against parents who fail to ensure their children attend school and approach their education irresponsibly:

  • Scale of financial penalty: In some cases, depending on the number of unexcused missed school days, the penalty amount may reach up to 6.6 million soms;

  • Legal basis: According to the Administrative Responsibility Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, failure to fulfill obligations regarding the upbringing and education of children entails fines in corresponding multiples of the basic calculation amount (if repeated, penalties become even harsher).

Attention parents: What needs to be done to prevent problems?

School administrations and industry officials are urging parents to be more responsible regarding their children's education:

  • Daily monitoring: Regularly check that the child has arrived at school on time and review the class schedule;

  • Communication with the school: In case a child falls ill or cannot attend classes for any valid reason, immediately notify the class teacher and provide the relevant medical documents;

  • Updating contacts: Ensure that the telephone numbers indicated in the electronic diary and the school database are correct, and do not ignore incoming official SMS messages.

TashkentSmart camerasFace IDEducation control
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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