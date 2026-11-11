On the shoulders of fathers: The commute of schoolchildren in Dehkanabad sparks concern (video)

Every child's right to receive an education in a safe and comfortable environment is guaranteed by the Constitution and the laws. However, school-age children living in Jingil village in the Dehkanabad district of the Kashkadarya region are forced to risk their lives every day in pursuit of knowledge.

The daily trials of students at School No. 84 in Jingil village

Footage currently sparking widespread discussion on the internet shows the daily commute of students from Secondary School No. 84, located in Jingil village. As seen in the video, there is not a single pedestrian bridge over the river that flows through the village area.

As a result, students rushing to school must rely on the assistance of local residents and parents:

Carried on shoulders: Adults and fathers wade through the icy and turbulent waters of the river on foot, carrying primary school students on their shoulders to the other bank.

Using transport: Due to the water current and cold conditions, some parents transport their children across the water using donkeys or other means of transport.

The determination of students: Despite all the difficulties and dangers, the children do not stop their pursuit of education.

Problem and situation indicators Data and details Location Jingil village, Dehkanabad district, Kashkadarya region Educational institution Secondary School No. 84 Main risk factor Lack of a safe pedestrian bridge over the river Daily process Students crossing the river by wading, on parents' shoulders, or by transport Public reaction This situation requires the serious attention of relevant organizations and responsible authorities

"The daily journey to school has become a real trial. Building a modern and safe bridge for them, without putting the children's lives at risk, has long since become the most urgent task."

Immediate practical solutions expected from officials

Such extreme conditions on the way to an educational institution are causing justified outrage not only among parents but also among the general public. Ensuring the safety of students at School No. 84 in Jingil village and building a pedestrian bridge as soon as possible to allow them to cross the river safely and comfortably is the primary duty of the responsible authorities.

In your opinion, what urgent measures should local responsible organizations take to eliminate such difficult and dangerous problems? Leave your thoughts in the comments!