10 thousand dollars found in Tashkent metro

·52·Uzbekistan
10 thousand dollars found in Tashkent metro

10 thousand US dollars found by an employee in the Tashkent metro were returned to their owner. This was reported by the Department for Ensuring Safety at Transport and Tourism Facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As reported, a citizen of Kazakhstan came to the Sergeli district of Tashkent to purchase a car. When heading from the Olmazor metro station towards Sergeli, he did not notice that 10 thousand dollars had fallen out of his bag.

Upon arriving at the car market, the citizen noticed that his money was missing. Meanwhile, a metro security service employee found the money left behind in the carriage.

Following this, verification work was carried out to identify the owner of the money. Using the Face ID system, the staff identified the citizen and returned the full amount of 10 thousand dollars.

The owner of the money expressed gratitude to the metro and internal affairs officers. He stated that he was pleased his money was returned to him honestly.

Tashkent MetroMinistry of Internal AffairsFace IDSergeli district
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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