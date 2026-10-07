Penalties for inappropriate behavior in public places are now being tightened

Those who violate rules of conduct in public places can now be detected through cameras and their identity identified using electronic devices. In particular, administrative measures can be applied to inappropriate behavior openly demonstrated to those around them.

Reports on this matter are spreading widely on social networks. They talk about the practice of detecting public order violations using surveillance cameras, including Face ID, and summoning individuals to internal affairs bodies.

What is the camera identification mechanism?

Under Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 754 dated December 1, 2025, the procedure for electronic identification of citizens in public places by patrol service officers of internal affairs bodies was established.

The document provides for the procedure of identifying a person using electronic technical means, including a tablet.

Therefore, it is not correct to accept the interpretation that "if Face ID detects someone on camera, the person is automatically punished" as a direct rule of law. The offense must be formalized in a separate procedure and the person's responsibility must be resolved on a legislative basis.

What kind of behavior can cause problems?

The concept of petty hooliganism is defined in Article 183 of the current Administrative Responsibility Code.

It stipulates that swearing with obscene language in public places, making insulting advances to citizens, and similar actions violating public order and the peace of citizens entail liability.

Therefore, it cannot be concluded that walking together or simply showing affection in a public place will automatically result in administrative punishment. The issue depends on whether a specific behavior falls under the corpus delicti defined in the legislation.

Up to 15 days of imprisonment exists, but it is not an automatic punishment

The Administrative Responsibility Code of Uzbekistan provides for the penalty of administrative detention. According to Article 29 of the Code, administrative detention can, as a general rule, be applied for a period of from three to fifteen days.

Such punishment is applied only in cases provided for by legislation. Hence, the perception that "a rule is violated in a public place — automatically 15 days in prison" is incorrect.

The issue of summoning to the internal affairs department with parents

The circulating reports also state that violators can be summoned to the district internal affairs department along with their parents.

However, the age and legal status of the individual are also of significant importance here. Especially regarding minors, legal procedures may differ from those for adults.

Therefore, it would be incorrect to generalize the report as "all couples will be summoned to the Internal Affairs Department with their parents."

The main goal is to maintain public order

It is important to treat the peace of people and the rights of others in public places with respect.

Legislation also establishes liability for actions that violate public order. At the same time, in any case, for the application of punishment, a specific corpus delicti must exist and established procedural procedures must be observed.

In this regard, the most important point of recent reports is that control and liability regarding rule violations in public places are increasing.

However, interpreting this as "now any action by lovers will be detected via Face ID, and they will immediately be fined or given 15 days in prison" is legally incorrect.

The main criterion of the law is not anyone's personal life, but public order, the peace of those around them, and whether a specific behavior is defined by law as an offense.