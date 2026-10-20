What penalties apply for romantic displays in public places? (video)

·56·Uzbekistan
What penalties apply for romantic displays in public places? (video)

In Uzbekistan, control over compliance with public order and rules of conduct in public places, parks, and alleys is being tightened.

According to reports circulating on social networks and warnings from official agencies, serious administrative measures can be applied to citizens who openly show romantic behavior in public places and cross the boundaries of morality, including a fine of up to 2 million sums or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

How do Face ID and smart cameras identify violators?

Modern surveillance cameras installed in city parks, public gardens, and mass recreation areas are being actively used in this process:

  • Automatic identification: With the help of smart cameras and the Face ID system, the identity of individuals who commit inappropriate behavior in public places and violate rules of conduct is determined within seconds;

  • Summoning to court along with parents: Once identity is confirmed, especially in the case of young offenders, they are summoned to internal affairs bodies accompanied by their parents, and official inquiries and preventive explanatory work are carried out with them.

What penalties are stipulated by legislation?

Cases of disregarding generally accepted rules of conduct in public places and showing disrespect for society are classified in accordance with the Administrative Responsibility Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan:

  • Administrative fine: Depending on the situation and degree of the offense, the guilty parties are subject to a fine of up to 2 million sums;

  • Administrative arrest: If the offense is committed repeatedly or continues with a gross violation of public order, an individual may be sentenced to administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

What should be paid attention to in public places?

Law enforcement agencies are calling on citizens, particularly youth, to adhere to the culture of civilized recreation in public areas:

  • Maintaining boundaries: Refraining from displays of emotions that do not meet moral standards in public places, parks, metro stations, and alleys where youth gather in large numbers;

  • Consequences of administrative responsibility: It should be remembered that being subjected to an administrative penalty may cause adverse legal consequences for future education institutions and workplaces.

Republic of UzbekistanFace IDSmart camerasCourts
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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