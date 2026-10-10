An "unusual" theft in Vietnam shakes up the internet (video)

In Nha Trang, one of Vietnam's most popular tourist cities, a crime occurred that is both amusing and astonishing, rarely seen in the history of the criminal world. After stealing an expensive iPhone smartphone from a female foreign tourist, the criminal was unable to use the device and returned to the victim the next day to unlock it.

Faced with Apple's sophisticated security system, the thief's action and the details of the incident have sparked widespread discussions on social media.

The Face ID barrier and the second "attack"

The details of the unusual theft unfolded as follows:

The first theft: Taking advantage of the female tourist's distraction at a resort, the criminal swiftly snatched the iPhone from her hand and fled;

Password and Face ID problem: Because Face ID (facial recognition system) was enabled on the stolen smartphone, the thief could neither sell it nor access the data inside;

Unexpected return: The next day, the thief found the female victim in the same area, walked straight up to her, and for a split second held the phone screen to her face to unlock it via Face ID, vanishing again as soon as the device unlocked.

Crime wave in Nha Trang: Tourists issued serious warnings

This incident once again highlighted the declining level of security in the Nha Trang resort: