An "unusual" theft in Vietnam shakes up the internet (video)

·28·World
An "unusual" theft in Vietnam shakes up the internet (video)

In Nha Trang, one of Vietnam's most popular tourist cities, a crime occurred that is both amusing and astonishing, rarely seen in the history of the criminal world. After stealing an expensive iPhone smartphone from a female foreign tourist, the criminal was unable to use the device and returned to the victim the next day to unlock it.

Faced with Apple's sophisticated security system, the thief's action and the details of the incident have sparked widespread discussions on social media.

The Face ID barrier and the second "attack"

The details of the unusual theft unfolded as follows:

  • The first theft: Taking advantage of the female tourist's distraction at a resort, the criminal swiftly snatched the iPhone from her hand and fled;

  • Password and Face ID problem: Because Face ID (facial recognition system) was enabled on the stolen smartphone, the thief could neither sell it nor access the data inside;

  • Unexpected return: The next day, the thief found the female victim in the same area, walked straight up to her, and for a split second held the phone screen to her face to unlock it via Face ID, vanishing again as soon as the device unlocked.

Crime wave in Nha Trang: Tourists issued serious warnings

This incident once again highlighted the declining level of security in the Nha Trang resort:

  • Wallets, phones, and scooters targeted: Foreign tourists visiting the city have recently been complaining about a sharp increase in purse snatching, phone grabbing on streets, and the theft of rented scooters;

  • Measures by local police: Footage circulated online shows local law enforcement intensifying raids to apprehend suspects on beaches and in crowded areas;

  • Recommendations for tourists: Experts remind travelers vacationing in Vietnam's major tourism hubs not to openly carry expensive gadgets on crowded streets and to always keep two-step password systems enabled.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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