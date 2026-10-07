Couples engaging in inappropriate behavior in public places may now face imprisonment.

In Uzbekistan, administrative measures may be taken against individuals who violate rules of conduct in public places or commit overtly sexual acts in front of others.

According to reports, surveillance cameras will be used to detect such incidents, including the practice of identifying violators through the Face ID system. Afterward, the individuals in question may be summoned to the district internal affairs department along with their parents.

Depending on the nature of the violation, citizens may face a fine or administrative arrest of up to 15 days.

Officials stated that these measures are aimed at maintaining order in public places, ensuring the peace of citizens, and strengthening compliance with rules of ethics.