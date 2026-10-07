Couples engaging in inappropriate behavior in public places may now face imprisonment.

·46·Society
Couples engaging in inappropriate behavior in public places may now face imprisonment.

In Uzbekistan, administrative measures may be taken against individuals who violate rules of conduct in public places or commit overtly sexual acts in front of others.

According to reports, surveillance cameras will be used to detect such incidents, including the practice of identifying violators through the Face ID system. Afterward, the individuals in question may be summoned to the district internal affairs department along with their parents.

Depending on the nature of the violation, citizens may face a fine or administrative arrest of up to 15 days.

Officials stated that these measures are aimed at maintaining order in public places, ensuring the peace of citizens, and strengthening compliance with rules of ethics.

UzbekistanFace IDDistrict internal affairs departmentadministrative arrest
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan12 September 16:30143.6 Billion UZS Cashback Approved for April143.6 Billion UZS Cashback Approved for April3 June 13:14“Death penalty”: Alisher Kadirov demands capital punishment for child murderers and monsters“Death penalty”: Alisher Kadirov demands capital punishment for child murderers and monsters27 September 20:10New regulations against free bus rides come into force (video)New regulations against free bus rides come into force (video)9 September 19:35Shocking figures in Uzbekistan: 445 children under 14 raped in 4 years!Shocking figures in Uzbekistan: 445 children under 14 raped in 4 years!30 September 08:51Saida Mirziyoyeva responded to the atrocity involving a 5-year-old girl in NamanganSaida Mirziyoyeva responded to the atrocity involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan27 September 10:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone