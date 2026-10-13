Tragic traffic accident in Termez: Cobalt driven by a 10th-grade student splits in two

A severe traffic accident involving a car driven by an underage teenager occurred in the Termez district of Surkhandarya region. As a result of the crash, one school student died, and the driver was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to reports, the incident took place on October 9. A 10th-grade student born in 2010, driving without a driver's license, was speeding in a Cobalt car belonging to his mother. Having lost control, the vehicle crashed into a lighting pole. The impact was so strong that the car split in two. As a result of the collision, a classmate of the driver who was in the car died at the scene. The driver was hospitalized in the intensive care unit with severe injuries.

A criminal case has been initiated by the Termez District Internal Affairs Department regarding the incident. Following the tragic event, preventive meetings involving students and their parents were organized in schools No. 23, 24, and 25 of the area. The risks associated with minors driving vehicles were discussed during these meetings.