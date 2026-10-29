Court verdict issued for mother who threw her newborn into a toilet in Surkhandarya

·52·Society
Court verdict issued for mother who threw her newborn into a toilet in Surkhandarya

A court verdict has been announced against a woman in the Surkhandarya region who threw her newborn baby into a toilet. She was found guilty under Article 99 of the Criminal Code and sentenced to three years of restricted freedom. This was reported by QALAMPIR.UZ, citing court documents.

According to court materials, D.E., born in 1993, entered into a religious marriage (nikah) with A.O‘., a resident of the Shurchi district, in November 2024. In April 2025, they had a daughter. In September of the same year, the woman became pregnant again.

On June 8, 2026, D.E. traveled from her home in the Shurchi district to her parents' house in the Kumkurgan district. Two days later, around 05:00 in the morning, she gave birth to a baby girl in the toilet behind the house and threw the infant inside.

In court, the woman stated that she thought the baby was stillborn. However, the forensic medical examination concluded that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia resulting from the obstruction of the airways by feces.

During the court hearing, D.E. pleaded guilty and expressed remorse for her actions. She requested a lenient sentence, citing that she has a child under her care and is currently pregnant. The father of the baby also stated that he had no claims against the woman and asked the court to show leniency.

The court considered the woman's admission of guilt, her remorse, the fact that she had no prior criminal record, her minor child, and her pregnancy as mitigating circumstances. The court found that the crime was committed with malicious and base intent, noting this as an aggravating circumstance.

According to the court verdict, D.E. was sentenced to three years of restricted freedom. She is prohibited from changing her place of residence without the consent of the supervisory authority, leaving the Surkhandarya region, and visiting cafes, bars, restaurants, and public events.

SurkhandaryaShurchi districtKumkurgan districtCriminal Code Article 99
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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