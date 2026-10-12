19-year-old guy who robbed two stores in one night in Kashkadarya sentenced to 5 years in prison

In the Chirakchi district of the Kashkadarya region, a 19-year-old guy who broke into two stores in a single night and caused over 112 million soums in damage has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment. This was reported by a local publication.

According to court documents, the young man, born in the Yakkabog district, conspired with an acquaintance to plan the theft of valuable items from retail stores.

On March 19 of this year, at around 01:30 at night, they secretly entered one of the stores in the Chirakchi district. From there, they stole silver jewelry worth nearly 59 million soums and an electronic scale.

Less than half an hour later, they broke into a second store to commit another theft. This time, 25 phones, surveillance cameras, and cash from the register were stolen. The damage caused to this store exceeded 53 million soums.

Thus, property worth a total of over 112 million soums was stolen from two retail outlets in just one night. The stolen goods were sold off, and the proceeds were spent.

According to the verdict of the Chirakchi District Court on Criminal Cases, the 19-year-old guy was found guilty and sentenced to five years of imprisonment.