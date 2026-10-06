Dispute over sheep left by their father erupts in Kashkadarya

·22·Society
Dispute over sheep left by their father erupts in Kashkadarya

In Dehkanabad district of Kashkadarya region, a conflict between brothers over livestock left behind by their father ended in a criminal case. According to the court verdict, three people were penalized.

Court documents state that their father had been engaged in livestock farming for many years. After his death, a dispute arose among his children regarding who owned the remaining sheep and goats.

It turned out that at one point the farm had 275 sheep and 5 goats. However, during the trial, the parties' testimonies differed as to which part of the livestock was inherited from the father, which part was previously given to the children, or which part multiplied later.

The conflict escalated further in May 2026. One of the brothers, considering a portion of the livestock to be his own, decided to separate them. Some of his relatives and fellow villagers also participated in this. As a result, the sheep were separated from the herd and driven away to another location.

However, while a dispute over property ownership existed, taking the livestock by unauthorized means rather than through legal procedures led to the initiation of a criminal case.

By the court verdict, one of the culprits was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months of restriction of freedom. The other two individuals were fined 4 million 120 thousand soms and 3 million 296 thousand soms, respectively.

At the same time, the parties were informed that if a dispute remains regarding who actually owns the livestock and inherited property, they have the right to resolve this issue through the civil court.

Kashkadarya regionDehkanabad districtlivestockconflict crime
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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