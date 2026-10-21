Couple in Uzbekistan holds a modest wedding for $400 (video)

·4·Society
Couple in Uzbekistan holds a modest wedding for $400 (video)

The low-budget wedding of a bride and groom in Uzbekistan has gained attention on social media. According to circulated reports, the couple celebrated one of the most important days of their lives at a cafe, spending a total of $400 on the ceremony.

Instead of a lavish wedding with a large number of guests, they chose a modest ceremony. This once again brings to the agenda the question of whether it is really necessary to spend a large amount of money to hold a beautiful wedding.

In Uzbekistan, weddings are often celebrated on a large scale, with the participation of relatives, friends, and loved ones. Therefore, low-budget ceremonies can easily attract public attention.

In fact, the strength of family life is determined not by the money spent on the wedding, but by the couple's mutual respect, trust, and support for one another. Every family can choose a suitable form of ceremony based on their financial capabilities and desires.

Would you also agree to hold a wedding for $400? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

budget weddingUzbekistan wedding400 dollar wedding
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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