A couple from Qashqadaryo officially registered their marriage after 35 years

·0·Society
A couple from Qashqadaryo officially registered their marriage after 35 years

Ravshanov Abdirashid and Ahmedova Rahima, residents of Qarshi, lived together for 35 years and raised 4 children. Despite all that time having passed, they have only now officially registered their marriage in accordance with the law.

For years, Abdirashid and Rahima lived as a family, sharing life's joys and hardships. After raising their children and continuing their family life, the couple decided to formally strengthen their relationship.

The registration of their marriage 35 years later became a unique and joyous occasion. In particular, the fact that the date coincided with the eve of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan gave the event even greater symbolic significance.

Thus, the couple, who had shared 35 years of life, began another important chapter in their lives by saying “yes” once again.

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