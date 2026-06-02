Juventus, Milan and Roma join the race for Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho could leave Chelsea just a year after his sensational transfer from Manchester United. The Argentine failed to deliver the expected performance in London, forcing the Blues' hierarchy to consider putting him on the transfer list. The Madrid-born winger struggled to adapt to life under the Stamford Bridge lights, and the club is considering a quick exit strategy. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to reports, Chelsea is looking for buyers for Alejandro Garnacho after a campaign that did not live up to his high price tag. The player was signed last summer for approximately 47 million euros, but the investment has not paid off. The winger scored only eight goals in all competitions, with only one in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Despite his struggles in England, Garnacho's reputation in Italy remains high. Napoli has long been interested in the young talent. Antonio Conte saw him as a worthy successor to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Now the situation has changed, and a move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona seems more realistic.

Napoli is not alone in this race. According to ASRomaLive, other Italian giants — Juventus, Milan and Roma — have also gathered information on the winger. All three clubs intend to strengthen their flanks and are eager to rediscover a player once considered one of world football's brightest talents.

Any deal will depend on the price set by Chelsea. If the London club wants to recoup the full 47 million euros paid a year ago, the deal will be difficult for Italian clubs. Serie A representatives are cautious about spending large sums on a player coming off a disappointing season.