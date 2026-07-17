Serious traffic accident reported at the intersection of Dormon Yuli and Gazalkent

·37·Society
Serious traffic accident reported at the intersection of Dormon Yuli and Gazalkent

On the evening of July 16, a serious traffic accident involving service motorcycles occurred in Tashkent. Around 18:30, at the intersection of Dormon Yuli and Gazalkent streets in the Mirzo Ulugbek district, motorcycles operated by three traffic police inspectors collided with an Onix vehicle.

As a result of the incident, one of the inspectors sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. Other injured individuals are receiving medical assistance from doctors.

Reports circulated on social media suggesting that the incident occurred while escorting a motorcade. Official authorities denied this information and requested that citizens refrain from spreading unverified reports.

A pre-investigation check into the traffic accident has been initiated. The exact causes of the incident and the actions of the participants will be examined during the investigation.

Мирзо УлуғбекТошкентЙПХ инспекториOnixДўрмон йўлиЙТҲ
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Drug trafficking of 3.2 kg of narcotics thwarted in TashkentDrug trafficking of 3.2 kg of narcotics thwarted in TashkentToday, 10:13Fire breaks out in a house in AndijanFire breaks out in a house in AndijanYesterday, 20:53Opportunity to be created for placing online restrictions on cars and houses via MyGovOpportunity to be created for placing online restrictions on cars and houses via MyGovYesterday, 20:2413-year-old girl becomes a mother: investigation launched into the incident13-year-old girl becomes a mother: investigation launched into the incidentYesterday, 20:21Ceiling collapses at 'Turon' station: two people injuredCeiling collapses at 'Turon' station: two people injuredYesterday, 19:45Abdurazzoq Oripov, brother of Abdulla Oripov, has passed awayAbdurazzoq Oripov, brother of Abdulla Oripov, has passed awayYesterday, 18:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media