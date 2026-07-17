Serious traffic accident reported at the intersection of Dormon Yuli and Gazalkent

On the evening of July 16, a serious traffic accident involving service motorcycles occurred in Tashkent. Around 18:30, at the intersection of Dormon Yuli and Gazalkent streets in the Mirzo Ulugbek district, motorcycles operated by three traffic police inspectors collided with an Onix vehicle.

As a result of the incident, one of the inspectors sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. Other injured individuals are receiving medical assistance from doctors.

Reports circulated on social media suggesting that the incident occurred while escorting a motorcade. Official authorities denied this information and requested that citizens refrain from spreading unverified reports.

A pre-investigation check into the traffic accident has been initiated. The exact causes of the incident and the actions of the participants will be examined during the investigation.