Unexpected and exciting developments continue in the European football transfer market. Real Madrid had been making moves to bring back their former manager, the famous and experienced specialist José Mourinho, to lead the team. However, according to the latest information released by the prestigious The Athletic publication, the 'Royal Club' has encountered a serious financial obstacle in completing this transfer.

The issue is that, according to initial agreements, the Portuguese specialist's contract with his current club, Benfica, included a release clause of 6 million euros. The Madrid side intended to bring back the 'King of Controversies' for that exact amount.

However, unexpectedly, the Real Madrid management made a major mistake. The preferential clause in the contract was only valid for 10 working days after the end of the season, and the Madrid side missed this short window. Now, 'Los Blancos' will have to pay 9 million euros more, meaning a total release fee of 15 million euros to bring José from Lisbon.