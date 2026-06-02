Real Madrid faces difficulties in appointing Mourinho as head coach

·1.3K·Sport
Real Madrid faces difficulties in appointing Mourinho as head coach

Unexpected and exciting developments continue in the European football transfer market. Real Madrid had been making moves to bring back their former manager, the famous and experienced specialist José Mourinho, to lead the team. However, according to the latest information released by the prestigious The Athletic publication, the 'Royal Club' has encountered a serious financial obstacle in completing this transfer.

The issue is that, according to initial agreements, the Portuguese specialist's contract with his current club, Benfica, included a release clause of 6 million euros. The Madrid side intended to bring back the 'King of Controversies' for that exact amount.

However, unexpectedly, the Real Madrid management made a major mistake. The preferential clause in the contract was only valid for 10 working days after the end of the season, and the Madrid side missed this short window. Now, 'Los Blancos' will have to pay 9 million euros more, meaning a total release fee of 15 million euros to bring José from Lisbon.

Internal situation and elections: Currently, not only the coaching issue but also major changes are expected in the management system of the Madrid club. As a reminder, on June 7 , official elections for the presidency of Real Madrid will take place. Two strong candidates will compete for this responsible position: the ambitious entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme and the club's current legendary leader Florentino Pérez. It is very interesting for all fans to see how such a financial problem surrounding the coaching transfer will affect the candidates' plans ahead of the upcoming elections.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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