Pakhtakor held in derby, Mash'al secures first win

The Tashkent derby in the 12th round of the Uzbekistan Super League ended in a draw. Although Pakhtakor took the lead, Lokomotiv scored an equalizer in the second half.

In Guzar, Mash'al, who had been winless since the start of the season, finally secured three points.

Pakhtakor fails to maintain lead

The score in the capital derby between Pakhtakor and Lokomotiv was opened in the 11th minute.

Rustam Turdimurodov capitalized on a favorable opportunity to put the 'Lions' ahead. The first half ended with a minimal lead for the hosts.

After the break, Lokomotiv intensified their play. Shodiyor Shodiboyev, who came on as a substitute in the 61st minute, leveled the score two minutes later — 1:1.

Neither team could score again in the remaining time, and the points were shared in the derby.

Mash'al's long-awaited victory

In Guzar, Mash'al hosted Kokand-1912. A single goal decided the match between two teams struggling in the lower part of the tournament table.

In the 62nd minute, Ergash Ismoilov found the back of the net to put Mash'al in the lead.

This goal turned out to be the winner. Thus, the 'Gasmen' secured their first victory of the current season.

Pakhtakor drops points in title race

Pakhtakor, who were in second place with 27 points before the derby, dropped two crucial points at home.

Lokomotiv increased their points tally by recording a draw on the pitch of a strong opponent. The team was in seventh place with 18 points before the round.

Super League, 12th round results

Pakhtakor — Lokomotiv — 1:1

Goals:

Rustam Turdimurodov, 11 — 1:0;

Shodiyor Shodiboyev, 63 — 1:1.

Pakhtakor: Quvvatov, Tahsin, Hamraliyev, Alijonov, Dilshod Saitov, Ibragimov, Erkinov, Turdimurodov, Bo‘riyev, Sobirxo‘jayev, Bozorov.

Lokomotiv: Kozlov, Abrayev, Nurulloyev, Abduxoliqov, Shushnyar Mirzayev, Yo‘ldoshev, Muhammadiyev, Zoteyev, Nishich, Reimov.

Mash'al — Kokand-1912 — 1:0

Goal:

Ergash Ismoilov, 62 — 1:0.

Mash'al: Dostonbek To‘xtaboyev, Zafarbek Akramov, Straxinya Boshnyak, Sardor Abduraimov, Ibrohim G‘anixonov, Humoyun Murtozayev, Muhammadali Aliqulov, Ilhomjon Abdig‘aniyev, Toxir To‘xtasinov, Ergash Ismoilov, Sherzod Fayziyev.

Kokand-1912: Rahimjon Davronov, Jasurbek Yoqubov, Alisher Salimov, Javohir Sidiqov, Shota Gvazava, Shohruh Gadoyev, Shahzod Akramov, G‘ulomhaydar Gulyamov, Toma Tabatadze, Andro Giorgadze, Muhammadanas Hasanov.

While Pakhtakor dropped points in the championship race in the 12th round, this match could become a turning point for Mash'al this season.