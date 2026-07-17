Cucurella makes surprising announcement ahead of the final

Spain national team defender Marc Cucurella has made a surprising statement about his future ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. The player expressed his readiness to retire from international football the day after a potential victory over Argentina.

In his view, after winning both the European Championship and the World Cup, there would be no greater goal left to achieve with the national team.

“I will call de la Fuente the next day”

The Touchline reported Cucurella's comments.

“If Spain wins the World Cup, I will call Luis de la Fuente the very next day and end my international career,” the defender said.

The player explained his decision by citing his achievements with the national team and the historic opportunity ahead.

Two major trophies in two years

The Spain national team won the 2024 European Championship. Now, the team has the chance to win the World Cup just two years later.

“After winning the European Championship in 2024 and then the World Cup, it is hard to dream of anything more,” Cucurella added.

If Spain wins the final, the defender could end his national team career at the very pinnacle.

Spain faces a final against Argentina

The decisive match of the 2026 World Cup will take place between the national teams of Spain and Argentina.

The match will be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, USA. Kick-off is scheduled for 00:00 Tashkent time.

On one side, Spain relies on a new generation of players, while on the other, the reigning world champions Argentina take the field.

The final could be the last game for Cucurella

If Spain secures the World Cup title, the final against Argentina could become Cucurella's last appearance for the national team.

However, to achieve this, the Spaniards Lionel Messi must overcome the hurdle of Argentina, led by Lionel Messi. Thus, the fate of the biggest decision in the player's career depends on a single final.