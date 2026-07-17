Superliga, Matchday 12: Navbahor lets victory slip away in final minutes

·26·Sport
Superliga, Matchday 12: Navbahor lets victory slip away in final minutes

In one of the most dramatic matches of the 12th round of the Superliga, Navbahor lost 2-3 to AGMK. Although the Namangan side led twice, the visitors snatched all three points with a goal in stoppage time.

The match was decided by a goal in the 90+3rd minute.

Jiyanov scores early

Navbahor started the match actively and opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Ruslanbek Jiyanov took advantage of a good opportunity to put the 'Falcons' ahead.

However, it didn't take long for AGMK to find an equalizer. In the 20th minute, Khazratjon Tursunkulov restored parity — 1:1.

Eleven minutes later, Husayn Norchaev put the hosts back in front. The teams went into the break with Navbahor leading 2-1.

Substitutes change the game

In the second half, AGMK increased the pressure, trying to avoid defeat.

Ali Abdurakhmonov, who came on in the 80th minute, scored just two minutes later. He leveled the score at 2-2 in the 82nd minute.

Sentoku, who came off the bench in the 65th minute, became the hero of the match.

The decisive goal was scored in the 90+3rd minute

Just when it seemed the match would end in a draw, AGMK converted one of their final attacks.

In the 90+3rd minute, Sentoku scored against Navbahor, securing a comeback 3-2 victory for the Almalyk side.

Thus, Navbahor ended up empty-handed despite leading twice.

Standings

After this result, Navbahor remains in 4th place in the Superliga table with 20 points.

AGMK has reached 19 points and currently sits in 6th place.

Superliga, Matchday 12

Navbahor — AGMK — 2:3

Goals:

  • Ruslanbek Jiyanov, 8 — 1:0;

  • Khazratjon Tursunkulov, 20 — 1:1;

  • Husayn Norchaev, 31 — 2:1;

  • Ali Abdurakhmonov, 82 — 2:2;

  • Sentoku, 90+3 — 2:3.

Navbahor: Yusupov, Mamatkazin, Komilov, Jiyanov, Kholmatov, Norchaev, Ruziev, Rakhimjonov, Ilic, Jgerenaya, Gulamov.

AGMK: Ilyosov, Papava, Ulmasaliev, Akhmadaliev, Turdialiev, Kholmurodov, Sobirjonov, Tursunkulov, Akhrorov, Karimov, Khaknazariy.

In your opinion, what caused Navbahor's defeat in the final minutes?

SuperligaNavbahorAGMKFootballUzbekistan
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