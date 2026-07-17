Xiaomi introduces a new smart camera that does not require network or power connections

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled its new product — the Smart Solar Camera 4 Pro 4G Dual-Camera Edition. Unlike traditional security cameras, this device does not require a power grid or Wi-Fi connection. This makes it an ideal solution for summer houses, construction sites, or remote areas where internet infrastructure is unavailable. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the main feature of the new camera is its operation with the 4G communication standard. The device can accommodate two SIM cards and automatically switches between networks to maintain stable connection quality. This function ensures uninterrupted video surveillance, especially in areas with weak signal.

Autonomous operation and solar energy

The device is completely independent in terms of power. It is equipped with a 9900 mAh battery, allowing it to operate for more than a week on a single charge. However, thanks to the 7.6 W solar panel integrated into its body, the camera can operate almost indefinitely without external power in sunny weather.

Xiaomi has not compromised on image quality either. The camera is equipped with two 5 MP lenses, each capable of recording 3K resolution video. The f/1.6 aperture lenses guarantee clear images even in low-light conditions. At night, a system of white and infrared LEDs activates to illuminate the area when motion is detected.

Smart features and protection

Xiaomi engineers have introduced the AOV (Always-on Video) mode to the device. This mode reduces the frame rate to one per second when there is no motion, saving up to 90 percent of storage space. The camera also includes the following additional features:

Two-way voice communication (via microphone and speaker);

Data storage via microSD cards;

IP66 standard protection against water and dust;

Connection to the Xiaomi ecosystem via Surge Smart Connect technology.

From a security standpoint, if the camera detects suspicious activity, it immediately triggers sound and light alarms. At the same time, it sends an instant notification to the Mi Home app on the user's smartphone, allowing the owner to monitor the situation from anywhere in the world.

Currently, the new device has been released in the Chinese market for approximately 95 dollars. In sunny countries, such autonomous cameras are expected to be very useful for agriculture and the private sector.