Xiaomi introduces a new smart camera that does not require network or power connections

·54·Technology
Xiaomi introduces a new smart camera that does not require network or power connections

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled its new product — the Smart Solar Camera 4 Pro 4G Dual-Camera Edition. Unlike traditional security cameras, this device does not require a power grid or Wi-Fi connection. This makes it an ideal solution for summer houses, construction sites, or remote areas where internet infrastructure is unavailable. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the main feature of the new camera is its operation with the 4G communication standard. The device can accommodate two SIM cards and automatically switches between networks to maintain stable connection quality. This function ensures uninterrupted video surveillance, especially in areas with weak signal.

Autonomous operation and solar energy

The device is completely independent in terms of power. It is equipped with a 9900 mAh battery, allowing it to operate for more than a week on a single charge. However, thanks to the 7.6 W solar panel integrated into its body, the camera can operate almost indefinitely without external power in sunny weather.

Xiaomi has not compromised on image quality either. The camera is equipped with two 5 MP lenses, each capable of recording 3K resolution video. The f/1.6 aperture lenses guarantee clear images even in low-light conditions. At night, a system of white and infrared LEDs activates to illuminate the area when motion is detected.

Smart features and protection

Xiaomi engineers have introduced the AOV (Always-on Video) mode to the device. This mode reduces the frame rate to one per second when there is no motion, saving up to 90 percent of storage space. The camera also includes the following additional features:

  • Two-way voice communication (via microphone and speaker);
  • Data storage via microSD cards;
  • IP66 standard protection against water and dust;
  • Connection to the Xiaomi ecosystem via Surge Smart Connect technology.
From a security standpoint, if the camera detects suspicious activity, it immediately triggers sound and light alarms. At the same time, it sends an instant notification to the Mi Home app on the user's smartphone, allowing the owner to monitor the situation from anywhere in the world.

Currently, the new device has been released in the Chinese market for approximately 95 dollars. In sunny countries, such autonomous cameras are expected to be very useful for agriculture and the private sector.

XiaomiSmart CameraTechnology4GSecurity
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Dyson introduces the new HF1 smart fan that replaces two home appliancesDyson introduces the new HF1 smart fan that replaces two home appliancesYesterday, 23:28NASA begins assembly of SLS rocket for historic Moon missionNASA begins assembly of SLS rocket for historic Moon missionYesterday, 23:24Apple vs OpenAI Lawsuit: Confidential Disputes Between Tech GiantsApple vs OpenAI Lawsuit: Confidential Disputes Between Tech GiantsYesterday, 22:58Record in the space industry: $67.7 billion in investments attracted in six monthsRecord in the space industry: $67.7 billion in investments attracted in six monthsYesterday, 22:53Microsoft Copilot now detects computer issues: New PC Insights featureMicrosoft Copilot now detects computer issues: New PC Insights featureYesterday, 21:54The Conflict Between Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Is the Space Data Center Project RealisticThe Conflict Between Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Is the Space Data Center Project RealisticYesterday, 21:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures