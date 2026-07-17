Zidane's Tactics: How His Real Madrid Secrets Work for the French National Team

Zinedine Zidane is one of the most intriguing and unique coaches in world football. He cannot be tied to a specific geometric style like Pep Guardiola or a rigid defensive system like Antonio Conte. The main secret of Zidane's success rests on two pillars: a very high level of tactical pragmatism (flexibility) and a perfect psychological atmosphere in the dressing room.

Zamin.uz presents an analysis of the tactical styles the legendary Frenchman used at Real Madrid and how he finds common ground with the stars of the French national team, particularly Kylian Mbappé .

Tactical style atReal Madrid: The 'Chameleon' effect

During his time at Real Madrid, the media often criticized Zidane, saying he had 'no tactics, just luck.' But winning the Champions League three times in a row cannot be achieved by luck alone. Zidane is a coach who can mold his team into any shape based on the opponent's strengths and weaknesses.

Diversity of styles: During the era of the 'BBC' (Bale, Benzema, Cristiano) trio, he used the traditional 4-3-3 tactic. After Gareth Bale was injured, he instantly shifted the system to a 4-3-1-2 ('diamond') formation, giving Isco the status of a free creator. When necessary, he could also perfectly execute a rigid defensive 4-4-2 scheme.

Dominance of the flanks: Zidane gave full-backs like Marcelo and Dani Carvajal unlimited freedom in attack. The team kept possession in the center of the pitch through Kroos and Modrić, and when the opponent's defense tightened, attacks were settled via crosses from the wings.

Freedom in the center of the pitch: He does not put players into rigid mathematical frameworks. Especially for midfielders and forwards, he provides creative freedom to fully demonstrate their talents around the opponent's penalty area.

The art of getting along with stars: Aura and infinite respect

The French national team is historically known for internal disagreements, clashes of big egos, and dressing room conflicts (suffice it to recall the 1998, 2010, and even 2021 European Championships). Didier Deschamps had largely controlled this environment, but Zidane possesses a 'weapon' on an entirely different level.

The coach's main advantage is that he is Zinedine Zidane. Players feel that standing before them is not just a coach, but their childhood idol, the greatest legend in football history, and a World Champion. In the face of his status, any star is forced to put their ego aside.

Zidane's main methods for managing stars are as follows:

The example of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ronaldo wanted to play 90 minutes in every game throughout his career. Zidane was the only person who could convince him to rest and stay on the bench in some domestic league matches so he could save energy for the most important stages of the season (Champions League finals). He achieved this not through orders, but through friendly conversation and mutual respect. Karim Benzema's transformation:

It was Zidane's trust in Benzema that protected him from years of relentless criticism and helped him reach the level of the world's best 'number nine' and a Ballon d'Or winner. Mbappé and Zidane tandem: What will the new France look like?

For Kylian Mbappé, the current captain and main star of the French national team, the arrival of Zidane is an ideal scenario.

Mbappé has never hidden that he grew up admiring Zidane and that his room walls were covered with posters of Zizou. Furthermore, Mbappé now represents Real Madrid, a club dear to Zidane.

While France often played cautious and defensive football under Deschamps, under Zidane, Mbappé and other attacking stars (Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola) will have greater creative freedom on the pitch. Zidane is expected not to tie Mbappé solely to the left flank, but to give him a 'free roam' status in the attacking line, which will further increase Kylian's efficiency.

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