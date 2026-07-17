Joan Laporta: Messi is the past, Lamine Yamal is the future

Ahead of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, Barcelona president Joan Laporta shared his thoughts on the club's academy graduates. The club chief views this decisive match not only as a clash between two great teams but also as another victory for the "La Masia" academy. While in New York, Laporta emphasized that the final would demonstrate the global superiority of Barcelona's philosophy. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with RAC1, Joan Laporta specifically highlighted the symbolic connection between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. According to him, while Messi is the brightest page in the club's history, 17-year-old Yamal marks the beginning of a new era. "I am happy that Messi reached the final. He is the pride of "La Masia". Lionel is the past and the present, while Lamine is the present and the future," the president said.

The global superiority of the La Masia academy

The club's leadership is proud that eight players representing Barcelona are in the Spain national team squad. Laporta noted that the team's playing style and the quality of its graduates play a decisive role on the international stage. In his opinion, the club's unique football philosophy is proving effective at the national team level as well.

In his interview, the president listed not only young stars but also more experienced players. His list included names such as Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Pedri, and Ferran Torres. In particular, Pau Cubarsí's outstanding performance in this World Cup was specially acknowledged by Laporta.

"As president, I am proud that we have produced such talents at our home. Having eight of our players in the final is a huge achievement for the club. I am grateful to all of them," added Joan Laporta. According to him, regardless of who wins, the Barcelona academy remains the ultimate winner.

For information, the final match between Argentina and Spain will take place at MetLife Stadium. In it, the reigning champions led by Lionel Messi will face the young and intense Spain national team. This match is viewed by many experts as a generational shift and a stage for discovering new football stars.