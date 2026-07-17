Elon Musk's Starlink project provides internet to thousands of schoolchildren

·1·Technology
Elon Musk's Starlink project provides internet to thousands of schoolchildren

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite communication system has implemented a major project aimed at improving the quality of education in the most remote regions of Bangladesh. In partnership with the JAAGO Foundation, the company has connected 167 classrooms across 26 districts of the country to high-speed internet. Thanks to this initiative, nearly 30,000 schoolchildren have gained access to modern online education. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This project is being implemented as part of the Digital School Program, which has been aimed at solving the problem of teacher shortages in Bangladesh for many years. Now, students in rural schools can connect in real-time (online) to lessons taught by qualified educators in the capital. This serves to reduce the disparity in the quality of education.

Fighting digital inequality

The satellite communication provided by Starlink has become the only solution for areas where traditional telecommunications infrastructure is unavailable. In geographically difficult-to-reach areas of Bangladesh, laying cable internet networks was economically inefficient or technically impossible. According to ixbt.com, satellite technology has bypassed these obstacles, connecting remote villages to the global information space.

This project is not just a technological innovation, but a socially significant step. With high-speed internet, students can participate in interactive lessons, use international educational resources, and expand their knowledge. Such projects are also relevant for countries with many mountainous and remote areas, such as Uzbekistan.

Starlink is expanding globally

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, continues to actively expand its Starlink network worldwide. Recently, the entrepreneur announced that the network has also started operating in Côte d'Ivoire. The company's main goal is to provide stable and fast internet connection anywhere in the world, even in the most remote and underdeveloped areas.

Today, Starlink services are used in many developing countries for education, medicine, and restoring communication in emergency situations. The successful experience in Bangladesh shows that satellite technologies serve as a key tool for solving social problems in places where traditional network operators cannot reach.

StarlinkSpaceXElon MuskBangladeshEducation
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