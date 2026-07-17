New York Covered in Smoke: Will the World Cup Final Go Ahead?

Despite a significant deterioration in air quality in and around New York City due to large-scale wildfires in Canada, there are no plans to postpone the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. This was reported by The National .

It is reported that air quality issues do not currently pose a serious threat to East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the final match will be held. However, experts note that the air in the atmosphere is not as clean as usual.

Thick smoke from ongoing massive wildfires in Canada has blanketed New York City. IQAir data shows that the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 208, up from 179. This means the air quality falls into the "very unhealthy" category.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also noted that the combined impact of smoke from wildfires and high temperatures is negatively affecting the state's environmental situation. She urged residents to be mindful of their health and take adverse weather conditions seriously.

Despite this, the decisive World Cup final will take place as scheduled. The national teams of Spain and Argentina will compete for the championship. The match will kick off on July 19 at 23:55 Tashkent time at the famous MetLife stadium in New Jersey, USA.