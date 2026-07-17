PSG drops out of Michael Olise race: Real Madrid becomes the main contender

France's Paris Saint-Germain has decided to stop pursuing Bayern Munich star Michael Olise. The Parisian leadership is unwilling to pay the astronomical fee requested for the player. This decision has cleared the path for Real Madrid, as the player himself dreams of continuing his career in the Spanish capital. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information from Foot01, PSG sporting director Luis Campos and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are planning to transition to a new, more sustainable model in their transfer policy. Bayern is demanding at least 200 million euros for their leader. The Parisians, however, do not intend to squander large sums as they did during the Neymar and Lionel Messi era. Club officials are adhering to the principle that "it is better to discover new Olises than to buy a ready-made star."

Real Madrid's new "Galactico" project

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sees this talented London-born forward as a future "Galactico" for the team. It is speculated that Olise's arrival will help further unlock the potential of stars like Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior. According to L'Equipe, Michael Olise has already contacted his France teammates Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni to inquire about life in Madrid and the club's environment.

Last season, Olise recorded phenomenal results in the German championship, tallying 22 goals and 31 assists. Such stats have made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe. However, PSG preferred to abandon this transfer to comply with Financial Fair Play rules and keep the wage bill under control. It is reported that the player's annual salary is expected to exceed 20 million euros.

The Parisians' new targets

PSG is now focusing its attention on the domestic market and emerging young talents. The coaching staff led by Luis Enrique has been monitoring players such as Maghnes Akliouche and Oumar Diomande. This strategy is aimed at ensuring the club's financial stability and building a foundation for the future.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, is in a much stronger financial position. The club recently announced record revenues of 1.161 billion euros. Nevertheless, to complete the Olise transfer, the Madrid club might have to sell some of its leaders. In particular, the future of Vinicius Junior, whose contract is nearing its end, remains in question. If a new agreement is not reached with the Brazilian star, he could potentially be sold to finance the Olise transfer.