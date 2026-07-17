Trump announces drastic decision regarding foreign truck drivers

·0·World
Trump announces drastic decision regarding foreign truck drivers

US President Donald Trump has announced that American military veterans will replace foreign truck drivers working in the country without proper documentation. According to him, the administration plans to introduce new regulations in this area.

Trump emphasized that veterans who operated heavy military equipment in the US Army will be trained to drive trucks, and the process for them to obtain commercial driver's licenses will be simplified.

"We will train our veterans and provide them with the necessary skills to operate trucks. They will take the place of undocumented drivers," the US leader said.

In recent months, the US administration has begun to tighten requirements for truck drivers. Specifically, the Department of Transportation has been tasked with strictly enforcing English language proficiency requirements and reviewing licenses issued to foreign drivers.

Trump criticized immigrant drivers in connection with certain accidents involving trucks. At the same time, comprehensive official studies confirming these claims have not yet been released.

These statements follow a tragic traffic accident that occurred in the US on July 5. In that incident, a truck driven by Uzbekistan citizen Behzod Asrorov collided with a passenger car, resulting in the death of 21-year-old college football player Tobias Forsythe.

According to investigators, Asrorov is also charged with attempting to destroy or conceal evidence after he allegedly tried to hide the dashcam following the accident. He moved to the US in 2024 through the green card program and held a valid license to drive a truck. However, due to his lack of English proficiency, he had to communicate with police officers via Google Translate.

The investigation into the case is currently ongoing. Additional charges may be filed against the Uzbek driver once the results of the toxicological examination are released.

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