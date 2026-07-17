Russian civil servants to fully transition to the Maks platform by 2030

The Russian government has decided to transition all civil servants in the country to domestic communication services by 2030. This initiative is a key part of a strategy to ensure information security and reduce dependence on foreign technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to an official document published on the legal information portal, by the specified deadline, 100 percent of internal work communications between civil servants must be conducted through the multi-functional information exchange service based on Maks. This project aims not only to facilitate messaging but also to integrate all digital processes in public administration into a single, secure system.

Security and independence issues

The main goal of creating the new platform is to increase access to services in various areas of life and to create a convenient and secure environment in the IT sector. Guaranteeing the confidentiality of transmitted and received data has also been set as a priority.

According to ixbt.com, this transition process is aimed at strengthening Russia's digital sovereignty. Against the backdrop of the global political situation and potential restrictions by international tech giants, having internal communication systems is seen as a necessary measure for the stable operation of the state apparatus.

Restrictions in app stores

Simultaneously with the announcement of this decision, unexpected obstacles arose for local software. In particular, the Maks messenger and the VK app were removed from the Google Play online store for the Android operating system. This situation shows that complexities continue in the relationship between Russian tech companies and international platforms.

Shortly before this, these apps had also disappeared from Apple's App Store. Such restrictions may accelerate the process of moving civil servants to local platforms, as trust in foreign ecosystems is declining.

This experience may also be interesting for Uzbekistan and other countries in the region. Many countries are currently re-evaluating the security aspects of using public messengers like Telegram or WhatsApp in government administration and are working on implementing closed, corporate communication systems.

In conclusion, this plan set for 2030 is one of the largest steps toward transitioning Russia's digital infrastructure to a fully autonomous mode. The success of the project will depend not only on the quality of the software but also on how convenient it is for users.