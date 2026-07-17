Arsenal Women set to sign Real Madrid record-holder Misa Rodriguez

Arsenal Women are close to signing Spain international Misa Rodriguez to strengthen their goalkeeping department. The goalkeeper, who has been a consistent performer for Real Madrid over six seasons, is expected to join the London club as a free agent. This transfer is seen as a significant step for Arsenal in increasing their competitive depth. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Misa Rodriguez has left an indelible mark on the history of Real Madrid Women. She set an absolute record by making a total of 215 appearances for the club across all competitions. The 26-year-old, who became the first-choice goalkeeper for Las Blancas since the team's formation in 2020, contributed significantly to the club's rise as a prominent force in Spain and Europe. According to COPE, her departure from Madrid was known as early as June, but her next destination is only now becoming clear.

Intense competition between goalkeepers

Arsenal's goalkeeping position is currently well-established. The squad includes Netherlands number one Daphne van Domselaar and the talented Anneke Borbe, who joined from German club Wolfsburg. The arrival of Rodriguez will ignite a battle for the starting spot among three high-level goalkeepers.

Last season, Arsenal faced issues regarding a shortage of goalkeepers. Manuela Zinsberger's serious injury and the fitness status of other keepers forced the club to urgently sign Barbora Votikova on loan in January. With Zinsberger and Votikova leaving at the end of the season, the coaching staff feels the need for a third reliable goalkeeper.

For Misa Rodriguez, this transfer is not only a new challenge but also crucial for maintaining her place in the Spanish national team. She is competing for the starting spot with Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll. Ahead of the 2025 World Cup, Rodriguez needs regular playing time; otherwise, she risks falling out of favor with national team head coach Sonia Bermudez.

Experts believe that moving to a prestigious club like Arsenal will further enhance Rodriguez's international reputation. Although competition in the team is strong, the dense schedule of the Champions League and domestic league will provide opportunities for all goalkeepers to prove themselves. The parties are currently finalizing the last details of the contract.