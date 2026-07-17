Number of drivers exceeding 12 penalty points reaches 671

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Number of drivers exceeding 12 penalty points reaches 671

The number of drivers in Uzbekistan who have accumulated more than 12 penalty points for traffic violations has reached 671. They may be deprived of their driving privileges through court proceedings.

According to the information, this situation was first recorded in May. Since then, the number of drivers whose penalty points have exceeded the established limit has been increasing.

After being deprived of their driving rights, a driver must go through several stages to regain their license. First, they must attend mandatory retraining courses. Following that, they must pass a theoretical exam.

The re-examination will be more difficult than the standard one. While a standard test consists of 20 questions, in this case, the driver is presented with 50 questions. To pass the exam, it is required to answer at least 46 questions correctly.

In addition, the driver must also retake the practical driving test.

It was also reported that since February 5, 2026, more than 399,000 citizens have been issued administrative warnings with an official reprimand.

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