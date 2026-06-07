Alexander Zverev Overcomes His Fears: Historic Victory at Roland Garros

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Alexander Zverev Overcomes His Fears: Historic Victory at Roland Garros

Boris Becker's "heavy burden" has finally been lifted: Alexander Zverev has turned the Roland Garros tournament into his true home turf. The international press is paying tribute to the German warrior and his worthy opponent. Alexander Zverev claimed his first Grand Slam title after defeating Flavio Cobolli in a thrilling final on Sunday. According to Goal.com reports .

L'Equipe emphasized that the 89-year wait for a German champion has ended: "After Jannik Sinner was eliminated in the second round, Zverev was considered the main favorite, and he fully justified these expectations over two weeks." Le Figaro wrote that after a nerve-wracking final, Alexander Zverev overcame his inner fears to achieve the long-awaited victory.

Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport also gave high praise to the defeated compatriot: "A magnificent Cobolli was not enough; Roland Garros belongs to Zverev! Flavio pushed him to the fifth set, but eventually succumbed. Sascha ended the match in tears and embraced Flavio Cobolli, one of his closest friends on the tour."

Spain's AS newspaper acknowledged Zverev's years of hard work: "Champion at last! The saying 'it's never too late' has been proven true. Alexander Zverev has filled the most significant gap in his brilliant career and become a Grand Slam winner." Marca noted that he has joined the ranks of tennis legends and put an end to the doubts of compatriots like Boris Becker.

TennisAlexander ZverevRoland GarrosGrand SlamSport
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