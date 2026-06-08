Roberto Mancini Returns to Lead the Italy National Team Again

·72·Sport
Roberto Mancini Returns to Lead the Italy National Team Again

An unexpected and sensational coaching rotation is on the verge of occurring in European football. According to the latest reliable information from renowned insider Gianluca Di Marzio, experienced specialist Roberto Mancini is very close to returning as head coach of the Italy national team. The source states that negotiations between the 61-year-old mentor and the Italian Football Federation have entered the final stage, and the parties will sign a long-term contract until 2030. Under the new agreement, the Italian maestro's annual salary is expected to amount to 2 million euros.

This is not the experienced coach's first stint at the helm of the Azzurri. Mancini previously successfully managed his country's national team from 2018 to 2023. Under his leadership, the Italians experienced a unique renaissance, winning the 2021 European Championship and ascending to the continental throne. However, the team subsequently faced a crisis, unexpectedly failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which led to the specialist's departure. He also managed to spend some time working with the Saudi Arabia national team.

The Italy national team's appeal to its old and reliable mentor is not without reason. In March of this year, following another failure and unlucky matches in the World Cup qualifying stage, the country's football federation decided to dismiss former head coach Gennaro Gattuso. Now, representatives of the Apennine Peninsula aim to revitalize the team under Mancini's leadership and restore former glory before the 2030 global World Cup.

Follow Roberto Mancini's new era with the Italy national team, the anticipated tactical reforms, and the latest hot news from European football always with us on the Zamin pages!

Roberto ManciniItalyGianluca Di MarzioSaudi ArabiaGennaro Gattuso
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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