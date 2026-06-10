Atletico Madrid Mocks Real Madrid Over Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid mercilessly mocked their fierce rivals Real Madrid on social media. This was triggered by the unexpected statement from the "Royal Club" regarding an official €150 million bid for Julian Alvarez. The "Mattress Makers" ironically rejected the announcement, emphasizing that their neighbors are even more ridiculous than Barcelona. According to Goal.com reports .

Real Madrid took an unexpected step by issuing an official statement regarding their transfer activity. The Santiago Bernabeu club confirmed submitting a €150 million offer for Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, which was rejected. Following this refusal, it is stated that Los Blancos may be forced to pay the €500 million release clause in the striker's contract to secure his signing.

Atletico Madrid responded sharply to their city rivals on their official page. The club denied any transfer negotiations and mocked Real Madrid: "We clarify our neighbors' statement: Firstly, your video about the Pope cuts off right where he says he is an Atletico fan. Secondly, we are not grateful to you for anything and are not considering any offer for Julian."

The attack on social media did not stop there. Atletico Madrid delivered another blow, writing: "How can we not get along with you, when you make us laugh even more than Barcelona?" They also addressed the Real Madrid president, asking him to stop "stealing" academy players.

Just a few days earlier, Barcelona found itself in a similar situation with a €100 million bid for Lamine Yamal. At that time, Atletico Madrid jokingly offered tickets and sunflower seeds in exchange for the young star. Now, Spain's two giants must decide whether to abandon the Julian Alvarez transfer or spend huge sums.