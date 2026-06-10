As the 2026 World Cup approaches, interesting facts surrounding the tournament are increasing. The publication "365Scores" has compiled symbolic teams consisting of the youngest and oldest players participating in the Mundial.

It is particularly noteworthy for fans that a representative of the Uzbekistan national team is on this list. Defender Behruz Karimov of the "White Wolves" has been included in the symbolic team of the youngest players. This means he is recognized as one of the youngest talents at the 2026 World Cup.

The symbolic team of the youngest players brings together promising footballers from various continents. In addition to Uzbekistan's representative Behruz Karimov, it includes players from Morocco, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Senegal, the Czech Republic, Mexico, Egypt, Croatia, Australia, and other countries.

The symbolic squad of the youngest players includes the following names:

Behruz Karimov — Uzbekistan;

Bouaddi — Morocco;

Alajbegovic — Bosnia and Herzegovina;

Ndiaye — Senegal;

Hamza — Egypt;

Jurkas — Bosnia and Herzegovina;

Harrington — Australia;

Sochurek — Czech Republic;

Vuskovic — Croatia;

Mora — Mexico;

Mbaye — Senegal.

This squad shows that the World Cup is a stage not only for big stars but also for the next generation of talent. Being included in such a list is a great recognition for a young player. Especially as Uzbekistan participates in the Mundial for the first time, the inclusion of Behruz Karimov in such a symbolic team is pleasant news for our national football.

For young players like Karimov, the World Cup will be a massive school of experience. The big stage, strong opponents, high pressure, and the attention of millions of fans can take every young player to a new level. Now everything depends on actions on the pitch, confidence, and character.

The second symbolic team compiled by "365Scores" has a completely different vibe. It brings together the oldest players participating in the 2026 World Cup. This squad includes legends who have left a great mark in football history.

The symbolic team of the oldest players includes stars like Argentina leader Lionel Messi, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Croatia midfielder Luka Modrić, and Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Edin Džeko. These names alone show the caliber of the list.

The symbolic squad of the oldest players is as follows:

Ream — USA;

Nagatomo — Japan;

Stopira — Cape Verde;

Gordon — Scotland;

Otamendi — Argentina;

Boxall — New Zealand;

Quintero — Panama;

Modrić — Croatia;

Messi — Argentina;

Džeko — Bosnia and Herzegovina;

Cristiano Ronaldo — Portugal.

Looking at this team, one can once again realize how important experience is in football. For players like Messi, Ronaldo, and Modrić, the 2026 Mundial will most likely be the last World Cup of their careers. Therefore, each of their matches will have special historical significance for fans.

Interestingly, on one side there are representatives of the new generation like Behruz Karimov, and on the other, legends who defined an entire era like Messi, Ronaldo, and Modrić. That is the beauty of the World Cup: in one tournament, the past, present, and future of football are gathered on one pitch.

For Uzbekistan, this list has another symbolic meaning. In our first Mundial, a representative of our national team is mentioned among the youngest talents. This shows that a new generation is forming in Uzbek football and young players are gaining attention on the international stage.

For information, the 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. For the first time in history, the tournament will be organized with 48 national teams. This means more countries, more players, and even more interesting stories.

These two symbolic teams compiled by "365Scores" have revealed another interesting aspect of the Mundial. On one side are young talents just stepping into big football, and on the other are legends who have already written their pages in football history.

Now, the most interesting part for fans begins on the pitch. The young will try to prove themselves, and the veterans will try to make history once more. The World Cup is beautiful precisely because of such plots: here, yesterday's heroes and tomorrow's stars take the stage at the same time.