From 2-0 to 2-4: Liverpool Manager Explores Lessons from Defeat

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From 2-0 to 2-4: Liverpool Manager Explores Lessons from Defeat

Liverpool suffered a surprise defeat in pre-season preparations. After leading 2-0 at half-time against Leeds United, the Reds conceded four goals in 24 minutes after the break to lose 2-4.

Head coach Andoni Iraola did not hide his disappointment with the result. However, the Spanish specialist rated the match as one of the most useful tests that exposed the team's problems.

In the first half, Liverpool looked completely different

The opening part of the match at Soldier Field in Chicago went almost according to plan for Liverpool.

Luke Chambers opened the scoring in the 7th minute. In the 39th minute, Florian Wirtz doubled his team's advantage. The Reds put the opponent in a difficult position through high pressing, quick passes, and active attacking play.

After the first 45 minutes, the score was 2-0, and the match seemed to be heading toward a confident victory for Liverpool. But after the break, the situation on the pitch changed dramatically.

Leeds scored four goals in 24 minutes

In the second half, Leeds increased the pressure and capitalized on coordination issues in Liverpool's defense.

Brenden Aaronson scored the first equalizer in the 60th minute. 11 minutes later, Dominic Calvert-Lewin leveled the score, and in the 73rd minute, Sean Longstaff put Leeds ahead. Calvert-Lewin sealed the match by scoring a brace in the 84th minute.

Thus, Liverpool conceded four goals between the 60th and 84th minutes — in just 24 minutes.

Iraola also saw positives in the defeat

After the match, Andoni Iraola admitted that his team recorded an unexpected result.

«We learned a lot. Of course, we expected a different result, but I think this was our most useful friendly match. We can draw the right conclusions and solve certain problems.»

The coach emphasized the need to analyze both the positives from the first half and the shortcomings shown in the second half. In his opinion, seeing such problems before the start of the season allows the team to fix them in time.

Mass substitutions disrupted the game rhythm

Numerous changes to the lineup after the break hindered Liverpool's ability to maintain the rhythm of the first half. In the revamped lineup, mutual understanding and defensive work did not function adequately.

Leeds proved particularly dangerous on set pieces and long throws. Ethan Ampadu's throw-ins initiated several attacks, causing serious trouble for Liverpool's defenders.

This situation revealed several important tasks for Iraola's coaching staff:

  • proper positioning during set pieces;

  • maintaining game control when leading in the score;

  • not losing team balance after substitutions;

  • clean build-up from defense under pressure.

First defeat of the Iraola era

Andoni Iraola was appointed as Liverpool head coach in June 2026, replacing Arne Slot. In his initial friendly matches, the team defeated Sunderland 4-2 and Wrexham 1-0. The result against Leeds became the Spanish specialist's first defeat in his new role.

However, the result in a friendly match does not affect the league standings. For Iraola, the most important thing is to identify the team's weak points and find solutions before the official season starts.

Two more tests lie ahead

Liverpool concluded its pre-season training camp in the USA. The team is scheduled to host Monaco at Anfield on August 9, and play two test matches against Como on August 16.

The Reds will start their new Premier League season with an away match against Newcastle on August 23. Therefore, Iraola and his staff have about three weeks left to resolve the defensive problems observed in the second half.

The defeat served as a warning signal

The match against Leeds showed that Liverpool has great attacking potential, but serious defensive difficulties arise when control of the game is lost.

Conceding four goals after a 2-0 lead might be dismissed as a coincidence. However, to prevent this exact scenario from repeating in official matches, the «right conclusions» emphasized by Iraola must quickly turn into practical changes.

In your opinion, is Liverpool's main problem in defense or in the numerous substitutions? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!

LiverpoolLeeds UnitedAndoni IraolaChicagoFlorian Wirtz
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