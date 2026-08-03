The trace of “Apple Nasiya”: Wanted person detained in Tashkent

A person wanted on suspicion of committing fraud using information technology has been detained in Tashkent. According to preliminary data, he may have deceived about 50 citizens through shopping profiles on social networks.

When the detained person's phone was checked, profiles named “Apple Nasiya” and “Halol Nasiya Savdo” were discovered. Investigators are currently studying potential transactions, money transfers, and the scope of victims carried out through these pages.

Person hiding from investigation found in Uchtepa

According to the provided information, R.Q., born in Kitob district of Kashkadarya region, had been hiding from investigative bodies in a case related to fraud committed via information technology.

For this reason, a preventive measure in the form of “detention” was applied against him and he was declared wanted.

During operational search activities conducted by the internal affairs officers of Bukhara region, it was revealed that the suspect was in Tashkent. He was detained while hiding in the territory of Uchtepa district.

Two shopping profiles found on the phone

During the detention process, the mobile phone belonging to R.Q. was inspected in the presence of attesting witnesses.

During the inspection, inside the device:

“Apple Nasiya”;

“Halol Nasiya Savdo”

profiles were found to be present.

The phone and the electronic data on it were formalized as physical evidence. Now, specialists can check the correspondence, payment requisites, announcements, and communications with potential customers in the profiles.

The finding of the profiles on the phone can be important evidence in the case, but they alone do not automatically prove the person's guilt. A final legal assessment will be given after all evidence is studied.

About 50 people may have suffered

According to preliminary data, the suspect may have tricked around 50 citizens through these profiles.

The potential scheme, the amount of damage caused, and the method by which money was taken from citizens have not been disclosed yet. Also, the exact number of victims may change until the end of the investigation.

Within the framework of the investigation, it will be important to determine the following circumstances:

what products were offered in the profiles;

whether advance payments were taken from buyers;

to which bank accounts or cards the money was transferred;

whether the goods were actually delivered;

whether other persons participated in the criminal actions.

Name similarity is not a basis to accuse other stores

General names like “Apple Nasiya” and “Halol Nasiya Savdo” can be used by various shopping pages on the internet. Therefore, it is incorrect to automatically associate the profiles found on the detained person's phone with other stores operating under the same or similar names.

Investigative bodies must determine on the basis of evidence which specific accounts, phone numbers, and payment requisites are related to this case.

What to look out for in online shopping?

When buying a phone or other expensive equipment through social networks, relying solely on the seller's number of subscribers is dangerous.

Buyers should check the store's legal information, actual address, warranty documents, and who the payment recipient is. Demanding a full prepayment to a personal card, offers drastically cheaper than market prices, and pressure to transfer money urgently can be red flags.

In case of doubt, it is important to keep correspondence, payment receipts, account links, and phone numbers without deleting them — they can serve as evidence later.

The investigation continues

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out on this case and legal measures are being taken. The number of potential victims, the total damage caused, and other details of the case will be known after additional checks.

At this time, there has been no report that R.Q.'s guilt has been confirmed by a legally binding court verdict. According to the Constitution of Uzbekistan, a person is considered innocent until their guilt is proven in court and determined by a legally binding verdict.

Do you think a mandatory verification system should be introduced for online stores on social networks? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!