Fire in an instant on Qamchiq: Epica and Isuzu burnt down (video)

A traffic accident that occurred in the morning on the Qamchiq pass resulted in the complete burning of two cars. According to preliminary information, an Isuzu truck parked on the roadside due to a malfunction was rear-ended by an Epica.

The fire that broke out after the collision engulfed both vehicles. The driver of the Epica and one of his passengers sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred in the morning on the A-373 road

According to the information provided by you, the accident took place around 08:20 on August 2 at the 168th kilometer of the A-373 highway passing through the Qamchiq pass area.

While the Isuzu truck was moving from Tashkent towards the valley, a technical malfunction was observed in it. After that, the driver drove the car to the roadside and stopped.

However, the driver of the Epica coming from behind in the same direction lost control and crashed into the rear part of the truck.

Two cars caught fire after the collision

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out in the vehicles. The fire spread quickly, completely engulfing the Epica and Isuzu cars.

Brief sequence of the incident:

Time and place Initial situation August 2, around 08:20 A technical malfunction occurred in the Isuzu 168th kilometer of the A-373 road The truck was stopped on the roadside Tashkent–valley direction Epica crashed into the rear of Isuzu After the collision Both cars completely burnt down

Detailed information has not yet been provided about the exact technical factor that caused the fire and the amount of damage caused to the vehicles.

Driver and passenger injured

As a result of the traffic accident, the driver of the Epica and one passenger in the cabin sustained minor injuries.

Additional information about where they received medical assistance and their current condition has not been disclosed. There were no reports of fatalities in the incident.

What caused the accident will be investigated

The initial report noted that the Epica driver lost control. However, its exact cause — whether related to speed, following distance, road conditions, or other factors — will be known after an appropriate investigation.

Also, no information was provided as to whether hazard lights and warning signs were used at the spot where the Isuzu car was stopped.

The Road Safety Service regularly asks drivers on the Qamchiq pass not to exceed speed limits, to maintain a safe distance, and to drive taking road conditions into account.

The price of a split-second mistake on the Qamchiq road is high

Sharp turns, differences in altitude, and the abundance of heavy trucks on the pass road require constant attention from the driver. Especially when a faulty vehicle is parked on the roadside, reducing speed and maintaining a safe distance are of decisive importance.

Although two cars were completely destroyed in this incident, the most important aspect was that people survived with minor injuries. Now, all causes of the accident are expected to be determined through an investigation by authorized agencies.

In your opinion, should the number of on-duty special equipment for the rapid evacuation of faulty cars on the Qamchiq pass be increased? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!