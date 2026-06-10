Jamshid Saidov reappointed as head coach of Qizilqum

·1·Sport
Jamshid Saidov reappointed as head coach of Qizilqum

Another significant and anticipated coaching change has taken place in our country's football world. The management of Qizilqum, a club with a solid reputation in the Uzbekistan Super League and representing the Navoi region, has decided to entrust the head coaching position to an experienced specialist well-known to local fans. According to official reports, renowned coach Jamshid Saidov has begun his work as the new head coach of the Navoi side.

Before accepting this offer, Jamshid Saidov had been working consistently as an assistant in the coaching staff of the famous Tashkent club Lokomotiv throughout the current season. Negotiations between the Navoi club's management and the experienced coach concluded successfully, with both parties signing an official contract valid until the end of the current season. The new head coach is now tasked with lifting the team up the league table and developing the attractive style of play that the fans expect.

It is worth noting that this is not Jamshid Saidov's first time in the Navoi region. The experienced specialist previously worked successfully as head coach of Qizilqum during the 2023–2024 seasons, earning a special place in the hearts of local supporters. His return to the team has been welcomed with great warmth and joy by the fans.

As a reminder, a few days ago, the management of the 'Gold Seekers' parted ways amicably with former head coach Akmal Rustamov due to unsatisfactory results and officially dismissed him. We hope that the arrival of Jamshid Saidov will bring a breath of fresh air and a new era of victories to the team. For our part, we wish the new coach nothing but luck and success in the upcoming intense matches with Qizilqum!

Follow the hottest transfer news from our Super League and the most reliable, exclusive reports on Uzbek football with us on the Zamin pages!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Jamie Carragher: Jude Bellingham could be on the bench for the 2026 World CupJamie Carragher: Jude Bellingham could be on the bench for the 2026 World CupToday, 16:36Roberto Carlos: Lionel Messi could play in the 2030 World CupRoberto Carlos: Lionel Messi could play in the 2030 World CupToday, 15:58Josko Gvardiol rejects Bayern offer and extends contract with Manchester CityJosko Gvardiol rejects Bayern offer and extends contract with Manchester CityToday, 15:39Bernardo Silva's next club revealed...Bernardo Silva's next club revealed...Today, 15:39Eldor Shomurodov expected to continue his career at a Turkish superclubEldor Shomurodov expected to continue his career at a Turkish superclubToday, 15:37Chelsea stars make surprise appearance in bizarre short film directed by MadonnaChelsea stars make surprise appearance in bizarre short film directed by MadonnaToday, 15:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team