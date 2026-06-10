Jamshid Saidov reappointed as head coach of Qizilqum

Another significant and anticipated coaching change has taken place in our country's football world. The management of Qizilqum, a club with a solid reputation in the Uzbekistan Super League and representing the Navoi region, has decided to entrust the head coaching position to an experienced specialist well-known to local fans. According to official reports, renowned coach Jamshid Saidov has begun his work as the new head coach of the Navoi side.

Before accepting this offer, Jamshid Saidov had been working consistently as an assistant in the coaching staff of the famous Tashkent club Lokomotiv throughout the current season. Negotiations between the Navoi club's management and the experienced coach concluded successfully, with both parties signing an official contract valid until the end of the current season. The new head coach is now tasked with lifting the team up the league table and developing the attractive style of play that the fans expect.

It is worth noting that this is not Jamshid Saidov's first time in the Navoi region. The experienced specialist previously worked successfully as head coach of Qizilqum during the 2023–2024 seasons, earning a special place in the hearts of local supporters. His return to the team has been welcomed with great warmth and joy by the fans.

As a reminder, a few days ago, the management of the 'Gold Seekers' parted ways amicably with former head coach Akmal Rustamov due to unsatisfactory results and officially dismissed him. We hope that the arrival of Jamshid Saidov will bring a breath of fresh air and a new era of victories to the team. For our part, we wish the new coach nothing but luck and success in the upcoming intense matches with Qizilqum!

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