Jose Mourinho flies to Spain to sign contract with Real Madrid

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Jose Mourinho flies to Spain to sign contract with Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho traveled to Spain on Wednesday afternoon to sign a three-year contract with Real Madrid and finalize his return to the club. The former Chelsea manager plans to head straight to the training ground and get to work without holding an official press conference or welcome ceremony. Although his new contract officially begins in July, the Portuguese tactician has decided not to waste any time. This is reported by Goal.com .

The path for the 63-year-old coach's appointment was fully cleared on Tuesday following the resignation of Alvaro Arbeloa. Mourinho will bring five assistant coaches with him. Arbeloa had replaced Xabi Alonso in January, but under his leadership, Real Madrid lost the La Liga title to Barcelona, were defeated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, and exited the Copa del Rey.

Club president Florentino Perez officially confirmed Mourinho's return following his election victory. "We are proud to welcome back one of the world's best coaches, a true madridista, Jose Mourinho. Our goal is to win the 16th European Cup and continue winning trophies," Perez said in his speech.

Mourinho will spend the rest of June analyzing the squad and working behind the scenes with his new staff. A major presentation ceremony for fans is expected to be held once the contract officially begins in July. After that, the experienced manager will focus his attention on pre-season friendlies and preparing the team.

Real MadridJose MourinhoFlorentino PerezLa LigaTransfer
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