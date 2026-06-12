City makes record-breaking bid for Elliot Anderson

While the heated and exciting matches of the World Cup continue overseas, the transfer market between English Premier League (EPL) giants has turned into a true underwater volcano. Especially after Bernardo Silva's free transfer to Real Madrid, Manchester City, looking to strengthen their midfield, has embarked on a sensational and historic move in the transfer window. The 'Cityzens' management made a second official bid to sign Nottingham Forest's talented midfielder Elliot Anderson, but unexpectedly received another rejection.

World-renowned and influential BBC Sport According to an exclusive report by the outlet, the second financial offer made by the Mancunians was £106 millionNotably, with various performance-based bonuses and add-ons included in the contract, this total sum could reach an astronomical £122 millionHowever, the 'Tricky Trees' (Nottingham Forest) are not willing to let their leader go easily, even for such a large sum.

An English talent on the verge of a historic record

If both parties can reach an agreement in the transfer market, the versatile midfielder, who is currently only 23 years old, will secure his place in history as the most expensive and record-breaking English player in football history. To date, this top title and record figure belong to Declan Rice, the skilled defensive midfielder who transferred from West Ham to Arsenal in the summer of 2023 for £105 million. Enzo Maresca is fully prepared to break this record.

Elliot Anderson learned the secrets of football at the legendary Newcastle United academy and is a product of that club. He joined Nottingham Forest in 2024 for just £15 million. It is admirable that his transfer value has increased several times over in a short period.

The talented player managed to score four beautiful goals during the grueling season in the EPL, appearing in 38 matches (in all competitions). In total, he has played 92 times in a Nottingham shirt, scored six goals, and made a huge contribution to his team's survival in the Premier League.

Reliable sources state that Manchester City does not intend to give up after this rejection. Intense and sharp negotiations between the clubs are expected to continue consistently and tirelessly while the World Cup tournament overseas is ongoing. It would not be surprising if we witness a new record soon.

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