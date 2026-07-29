Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the grand opening ceremony of the third international "Games of the Future" competition, which kicked off in Astana. The large-scale show at the "Barys Arena" demonstrated how traditional sports, cybersports, and modern technologies can unite on a single platform.

This year's tournament holds special significance for Uzbekistan as well: the country's representatives will compete for prizes in several phygital disciplines. Main attention will now be focused on athletes who can combine digital skills with physical preparation.

Four heads of state attended the ceremony

The opening ceremony took place at the "Barys Arena" ice palace in the city of Astana.

The event was attended by:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev;

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev;

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov;

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon;

other foreign guests and official delegations.

A video message from Russian President Vladimir Putin was also shown to the participants of the ceremony.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the participants of the competition and wished them success in the matches.

How does "phygital sport" differ from regular cybersports?

The term "phygital" is formed by combining the English words physical and digital. In such competitions, participants do not just sit in front of a computer or mobile device.

They usually compete in two stages:

in the digital version of the sport; in the physical discipline identical or closely related to it.

For example, in phygital football, teams first play virtual football and then test their strength on a real pitch. The final result is determined by taking into account the performance in both stages. A similar principle is applied in phygital basketball and combat disciplines.

This format requires the participant to simultaneously have:

quick thinking;

tactical skills;

accuracy in computer games;

endurance;

strength and movement speed.

How many participants came to Astana?

The "Games of the Future — 2026" competition runs from July 29 to August 9. According to official data, it involves over 800 athletes and cyber athletes representing more than 50 countries.

The tournament program includes eight main disciplines:

Discipline Content Phygital football Virtual and traditional football Phygital basketball Digital game and real court Phygital dance Rhythm game and live performance Phygital shooter Cybersport and physical tactical stage Phygital combat Video game and martial arts Dota 2 Computer MOBA competition Mobile Legends Mobile cybersport PUBG "Battle Royale" format

The competitions are held across four major sports complexes in Astana. Among them are the "Barys Arena", the Qazaqstan Track and Field Complex, the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, and the Beeline Arena.

The total prize pool of the tournament amounts to $4.75 million.

In which disciplines will Uzbek athletes participate?

According to the provided information, representatives of Uzbekistan will participate in:

phygital football;

tactical competition involving laser tag;

phygital dance disciplines.

For athletes, this is not just an opportunity to win medals. They will gain experience in a new format on the international stage and have to adapt to the competition between digital and traditional sports.

In phygital football, a player's computer technique is validated by speed and physical training on the real pitch. In the dance discipline, it is required to feel the rhythm in a digital environment and express it through movements on stage.

Why is this tournament focused on youth?

One of the main goals behind the idea of the "Games of the Future" is to attract young people from the virtual environment into traditional sports.

Today's generation grows up alongside digital games and technologies. The phygital format tries to connect their interest in cybersports with physical activity.

This approach allows for:

combining computer games with active movement;

developing teamwork skills among youth;

creating new sports professions;

expanding the coaching and refereeing system;

introducing technologies into sports on a broad scale.

At the phygital sports summit held in Astana, ministers in the fields of sports and technology, diplomats, and experts also discussed the prospects of this direction.

Three major hosts in three years

In a short period, the "Games of the Future" has transformed into an international competition hosted in different countries.

The first tournament took place in 2024 in the Russian city of Kazan. Shavkat Mirziyoyev also attended that opening ceremony, and Uzbekistan's representatives competed in several disciplines.

The second competition was organized in Abu Dhabi in December 2025. It featured 11 disciplines ranging from phygital football to drone racing and robot combat.

The third tournament is being held in Astana. The fact that the competition moves to a different country every year demonstrates the expanding international reach of phygital sports.

Technology took center stage at the opening ceremony

The festive program at the "Barys Arena" was planned to utilize AI-generated graphics, massive LED installations, laser and lighting effects, and robotic elements.

The main essence of phygital sports was explained to the spectators through stage performances. That is, digital competition does not replace physical movement — on the contrary, it integrates with it.

In this sense, the "Games of the Future" is not just a sports competition. It is also an experimental ground showing how technologies can harmonize with human movement, strategy, and creativity.

Main conclusion

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's participation in the opening ceremony in Astana shows Uzbekistan's growing interest in new sports areas.

Phygital sport is not yet as widely popular as traditional football or track and field. However, at a time when the impact of technologies is strengthening, this format can become one of the promising directions for youth sports.

Now the main intrigue for Uzbek fans is what results the country's representatives will record in these competitions that combine digital skills and physical preparation.