New Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo Updated

The French Football Federation (FFF) unveiled the team's updated logo to the general public to celebrate the appointment of legendary Zinedine Zidane as the head coach of the national team. This step is considered a symbolic sign of a new page opening in the country's football.

Zamin.uz presents details of this historic appointment, changes in the new emblem, and recent reforms in French football.

1. Gallic Rooster Retained, but 'France' Inscription Appears

The central element of the new emblem — the Gallic rooster, considered the traditional symbol of France — remains in its place. However, significant changes have been made to the design:

New Inscription: The word 'France', representing the country's name, has been added to the bottom of the logo. This serves to express national territorial belonging more clearly.

FFF Abbreviation: The abbreviation of the federation's name (FFF — Fédération Française de Football) has been made much smaller compared to the previous logo and moved to a more modest position.

As a reminder, the French national team's last logo was updated after their historic victory at the 2018 World Cup. At that time, a second golden star representing the second World Cup title was added above the emblem. These two stars remain in their place on the new emblem as well.

2. Zinedine Zidane: 4-Year Contract and Deschamps' Successor

The French Football Federation officially announced the signing of a 4-year contract with Zinedine Zidane. According to this agreement, Zidane is expected to manage the team until the 2030 World Cup.

Zidane succeeded Didier Deschamps, who had successfully managed the national team since 2012 — for exactly 14 years. Under Deschamps, the French became World Champions in 2018 and UEFA Nations League winners in 2021, and also reached the finals of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.

Key Facts on Changes in the French National Team

Aspect / Measure Details New Head Coach Zinedine Zidane (France) Contract Duration 4 years (until 2030) Former Head Coach Didier Deschamps (2012–2026) New Logo Symbol Gallic Rooster Retained Logo Innovation 'France' Inscription Added Logo Change FFF Abbreviation Reduced Number of Stars Two (for 1998, 2018 championships)

Zinedine Zidane's return to the French national team and the presentation of the new logo are among the biggest events in world football.

Send this hot article immediately to your friends, colleagues, and football fans groups!

Do you think the French national team under Zinedine Zidane can win their third championship at the 2030 World Cup? Do you like the new logo design? Leave your thoughts in the comments!