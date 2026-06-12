Chelsea could swap Enzo Fernandez for Real Madrid star

·2·Sport
Chelsea could swap Enzo Fernandez for Real Madrid star

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged the London club to part ways with Enzo Fernandez and execute a sensational swap deal involving Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga. While the Argentine midfielder has struggled for consistency in London, Camavinga's future in Spain remains uncertain. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy is under pressure to resolve the situation regarding Fernandez, who is under contract until 2032. The player was previously disciplined by the club for expressing a desire to move to Spain. Meanwhile, El Nacional reports that Real Madrid is reportedly open to selling Camavinga for a fee between 50-80 million euros.

World Cup winner Petit believes this swap would benefit both European giants. "An Eduardo Camavinga and Enzo Fernandez swap? Why not? Despite his young age, Camavinga has gained vast experience and won numerous trophies with Real Madrid. He could bring the winning mentality that the young players in the Chelsea squad are missing," said Petit.

Chelsea had a disappointing last season, finishing 10th in the Premier League and missing out on European competition. Petit emphasized that the relationship between the club and the player has completely deteriorated. According to him, there is no point in keeping a player who wants to leave and communicates in such a manner while being a team leader.

ChelseaReal MadridEnzo FernandezEduardo CamavingaTransfers
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